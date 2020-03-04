Blue Prism promotes former channel chief Greg Eyre to lead ANZ Business

Robotic process automation vendor Blue Prism has named Greg Eyre to lead its business in Australia and New Zealand.

Eyre was promoted from his previous position as head of direct sales and will lead Blue Prism’s growing ANZ operations, according to a company statement.

“Greg’s deep RPA (robotic process automation ) expertise and track record of delivering a highly successful go-to-market strategy makes him the ideal person to take our ANZ business to the next level,” Blue Prism SVP & General Manager Asia Pacific Mike Cawsey said.

“He will be responsible for extending our market leadership position in ANZ, educating the market about how best to leverage RPA and developing our growing team across the region.”



Eyre joined Blue Prism as Partner Manager and was one of its first local employees.

Prior to joining Blue Prism, Eyre worked in process automation with Kofax, OpenText and IBM. He moved into the automation sector after a broad career with Telecom New Zealand.



“I’m looking forward to helping more enterprises leverage RPA as they transform from a digital to a cognitive future," Eyre said in a statement.

“Blue Prism are market leaders across ANZ and I will be seeking to ensure our local team continues to drive excellence, innovation and thought leadership within the RPA sector,”



The company has also appointed Robert Dewar to the newly created position of VP, Financial Services APAC who will be responsible for business in the APAC FSI sector.

Dewar previously spent three and a half years at CGI Australia and before this held various senior management roles at Unisys.