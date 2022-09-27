blueAPACHE appoints Ingram's Brett Armstrong

By on
blueAPACHE appoints Ingram's Brett Armstrong

Ingram Micro’s director of advanced solutions Brett Armstrong has departed to join Melbourne-headquartered managed services provider blueAPACHE in a newly created role as sales general manager.

Armstrong said in a release that his main focus in the position would be “supporting the company to help customers emerging from the pandemic with hybrid workforces which will create opportunities for long-term transformational change, innovation and growth.” 

blueAPACHE founder and managing director Chris Marshall added that Armstrong would “accelerate blueAPACHE’s ambition to be the global mid-market service provider of choice.”

“His proven commercial background, combined with strong customer focus, will help take us to the next level of our growth strategy.”

Ingram Micro senior vice president and country chief executive for Australia and New Zealand, Tim Ament, said his colleague of four years had bolstered the company’s network of resellers to deliver winning customer solutions in his previous role. 

“He helped to establish our Advanced Solutions practices, building cohesive teams supporting resellers and empowering us to build and deliver optimal, integrated solutions for businesses across Australia.”

“Brett leaves behind an incredibly capable team and we look forward to working with him in his new role at blueAPACHE.”

Prior to working at the distributor, Armstrong had been JB-HiFi’s general manager of ANZ sales since 2018 and supported the expansion of its IT services arm JB Hi-Fi Solutions.

blueAPACHE said in Armstrong’s role at JB-HiFi he “guided the transformation of the business and stepped up its play into offering integrated products and services to the business, education and government sectors.”   

Before JB-HiFi, Armstrong worked at CDM-owned IT services provider Winthrop as its Victorian manager since 2005. And before that, the Melbourne-based IT veteran started his IT sales career at Volante (formerly Ipex) as its education sales team leader in 2004. 

Earlier this year, blueAPACHE scored a three-year extension on its cloud migration contract with the Brotherhood of St Laurence.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
blueapache brett armstrong ingram micro services

Partner Content

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

What you need to know about Zoom's Zoom Up Partner Program

What you need to know about Zoom's Zoom Up Partner Program
Optus says no enterprise customers affected in data breach

Optus says no enterprise customers affected in data breach
Behind VMware's allegedly manipulated earnings over multiple years

Behind VMware's allegedly manipulated earnings over multiple years
NextDC opens $1b S3 data centre in northern Sydney

NextDC opens $1b S3 data centre in northern Sydney

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?