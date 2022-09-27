blueAPACHE appoints Ingram's Brett Armstrong

Ingram Micro’s director of advanced solutions Brett Armstrong has departed to join Melbourne-headquartered managed services provider blueAPACHE in a newly created role as sales general manager.

Armstrong said in a release that his main focus in the position would be “supporting the company to help customers emerging from the pandemic with hybrid workforces which will create opportunities for long-term transformational change, innovation and growth.”

blueAPACHE founder and managing director Chris Marshall added that Armstrong would “accelerate blueAPACHE’s ambition to be the global mid-market service provider of choice.”

“His proven commercial background, combined with strong customer focus, will help take us to the next level of our growth strategy.”

Ingram Micro senior vice president and country chief executive for Australia and New Zealand, Tim Ament, said his colleague of four years had bolstered the company’s network of resellers to deliver winning customer solutions in his previous role.

“He helped to establish our Advanced Solutions practices, building cohesive teams supporting resellers and empowering us to build and deliver optimal, integrated solutions for businesses across Australia.”

“Brett leaves behind an incredibly capable team and we look forward to working with him in his new role at blueAPACHE.”

Prior to working at the distributor, Armstrong had been JB-HiFi’s general manager of ANZ sales since 2018 and supported the expansion of its IT services arm JB Hi-Fi Solutions.

blueAPACHE said in Armstrong’s role at JB-HiFi he “guided the transformation of the business and stepped up its play into offering integrated products and services to the business, education and government sectors.”

Before JB-HiFi, Armstrong worked at CDM-owned IT services provider Winthrop as its Victorian manager since 2005. And before that, the Melbourne-based IT veteran started his IT sales career at Volante (formerly Ipex) as its education sales team leader in 2004.

Earlier this year, blueAPACHE scored a three-year extension on its cloud migration contract with the Brotherhood of St Laurence.