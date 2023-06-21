BlueChip adds Vimeo to distie portfolio for ANZ

Ron Jarvis, BlueChip Infotech

BlueChip Infotech has signed up video solutions provider Vimeo for Australia and New Zealand, the distributor announced.

Vimeo aims to provide organisations with a comprehensive set of features and tools for creating, hosting, distributing and analysing video content effectively.

Vimeo was started in 2004 by developers Jake Lodwick and Zach Klein as a side project connected to the CollegeHumour website, to share short video clips.

After the founding, Vimeo pivoted towards content creators and videographers wanting to show off their work in high definition, to differentiate itself from YouTube and similar user-generated video sites.

BlueChip Infotech director of sales Ron Jarvis said the partnership will enable the distributor to deliver an innovative video solution. 

"We are confident that this platform will help provide the Australian market a platform to create video easily and attainably, regardless of budget, time or expertise," Jarvis said.

This year, BlueChip has added networking vendor TP-Link to its portfolio, along with security firms Malwarebytes and Menlo.

