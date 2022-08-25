Bluechip Infotech acquires Mia Distribution

IT distributor Bluechip Infotech has acquired MIA Distribution today to expand into Australia’s growing unified communications market.

“The acquisition of MIA Distribution consolidates both companies into a more substantial group entity and accelerates growth in our UC space,” Bluechip managing director Johnson Hsiung said in a joint statement.

The two Sydney-headquartered companies said that the convergence of unified communications into IT meant that the distributors would both benefit from the acquisition.

“The vision and synergies are considerable,” Hsiung said.

“Both companies operate in different market segments and have minimum vendor and customer overlap, so the opportunity to expand and accelerate growth is significant.”

“It offers vendors and channel partners unmatched value-added services and relationships.

Mia Distribution owner and managing director Brad Milne said that “an increasing number of UC vendors are looking for distributors who can provide coverage across IT and UC segment.”

“We have a history of bringing innovative Unified Communications solutions to the UC and ICT reseller and MSP community in Australia.”

“To maintain our strong position, MIA Distribution decided to join forces with Bluechip Infotech to expand.”

Hsiung said the acquisition would not result in staff cuts but would “be business as usual.”

“Bluechip Infotech will absorb the full complement of MIA Distribution staff who will run the Unified Communication Business Unit.”

In March last year, Bluechip acquired Aussie distie DNA Connect. Bluechip said at the time that the purchase combined Bluechip’s SMB focus with DNA Connect’s background with enterprise businesses.

In December, last Bluechip also expanded into New Zealand by investing a 60 percent stake in Auckland-based distie Soft Solutions.