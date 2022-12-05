Bluechip Infotech adds data and analytics vendor Minitab

Data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement software vendor Minitab has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Minitab specialises in statistical analysis software, with its flagship Minitab Statistical Software offering tracing its roots back to 1972, when it was developed by researchers at Pennsylvania State University. The platform provides data transformation, data analysis, machine learning and predictive analytics, model deployment and monitoring, visual business tools, project management and statistical education.

Bluechip said the distribution agreement would provide Minitab with support services and access to its channel partners across ANZ.

“We are excited to partner with Bluechip Infotech as we expand our footprint in Australia,” Minitab APAC director of sales Tony Lee said. “We are confident that Bluechip will provide the same exceptional service Minitab customers have come to expect.”

Commenting on the appointment, Bluechip Infotech head of marketing and alliances Willy Harsono said, “We’re thrilled that Bluechip can now bring Minitab’s Intelligence Machine Learning and Predictive Statistical Software services to our channel partners, giving them a solution that improves business processes and operations through exploring data and gaining valuable insights.”