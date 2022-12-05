Bluechip Infotech adds data and analytics vendor Minitab

By on
Bluechip Infotech adds data and analytics vendor Minitab
Tony Lee (Minitab) and Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech)

Data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement software vendor Minitab has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Minitab specialises in statistical analysis software, with its flagship Minitab Statistical Software offering tracing its roots back to 1972, when it was developed by researchers at Pennsylvania State University. The platform provides data transformation, data analysis, machine learning and predictive analytics, model deployment and monitoring, visual business tools, project management and statistical education.

Bluechip said the distribution agreement would provide Minitab with support services and access to its channel partners across ANZ.

“We are excited to partner with Bluechip Infotech as we expand our footprint in Australia,” Minitab APAC director of sales Tony Lee said. “We are confident that Bluechip will provide the same exceptional service Minitab customers have come to expect.”

Commenting on the appointment, Bluechip Infotech head of marketing and alliances Willy Harsono said, “We’re thrilled that Bluechip can now bring Minitab’s Intelligence Machine Learning and Predictive Statistical Software services to our channel partners, giving them a solution that improves business processes and operations through exploring data and gaining valuable insights.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bluechip infotech distribution minitab tony lee

Partner Content

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
'Empowering' resellers to go the next level in promoting consumer cyber safety
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work

YHA revamp connects to digital nomads to the future of work
Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company

Tekoi Consulting crowned the fastest growing 2022 CRN Fast50 company
Vocus to distribute SpaceX's Starlink LEO services

Vocus to distribute SpaceX's Starlink LEO services
Brennan IT boss talks new digital division, future acquisitions and potential for ASX-listing

Brennan IT boss talks new digital division, future acquisitions and potential for ASX-listing

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?