Bluechip Infotech adds identity management vendor Myki

By on
Bluechip Infotech adds identity management vendor Myki

Password and identity management vendor Myki has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest Australian distributor.

Myki’s platform is a multi-tenant password and two-factor authentication (2FA) manager, with versions for consumers, teams and managed services providers.

Bluechip will distribute the Myki platform specific for MSPs, who can either deploy the tech internally or resell it to their clients and manage vaults through one centralized admin portal.

“We are so excited about this new relationship,” Myki strategic alliances director Chris Tate said.

“Australia has a great reputation for having forward thinking MSPs and we believe that Bluechip will help us really push forward into this market in 2021 and beyond.”

Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis said the partnership would enable the distributor to provide a “best-in-class” password & 2FA authenticator for both MSPs and their clients.

“Bluechip is committed in serving our MSP partners with the top range of solutions to help them grow their business.” Jarvis said.

“We are certain that adding MYKI to our MSP portfolio can greatly help improve security, increase productivity, and achieve high margins among our partners.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bluechip distribution identity management myki

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro
Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location

Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location
Intel starts shipping Ice Lake Xeon CPUs

Intel starts shipping Ice Lake Xeon CPUs
PC demand hits ten-year high

PC demand hits ten-year high
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?