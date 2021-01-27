Bluechip Infotech adds identity management vendor Myki

Password and identity management vendor Myki has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest Australian distributor.

Myki’s platform is a multi-tenant password and two-factor authentication (2FA) manager, with versions for consumers, teams and managed services providers.

Bluechip will distribute the Myki platform specific for MSPs, who can either deploy the tech internally or resell it to their clients and manage vaults through one centralized admin portal.

“We are so excited about this new relationship,” Myki strategic alliances director Chris Tate said.

“Australia has a great reputation for having forward thinking MSPs and we believe that Bluechip will help us really push forward into this market in 2021 and beyond.”

Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis said the partnership would enable the distributor to provide a “best-in-class” password & 2FA authenticator for both MSPs and their clients.

“Bluechip is committed in serving our MSP partners with the top range of solutions to help them grow their business.” Jarvis said.

“We are certain that adding MYKI to our MSP portfolio can greatly help improve security, increase productivity, and achieve high margins among our partners.”