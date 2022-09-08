Bluechip Infotech adds networking hardware vendor Allied Telesis

Networking hardware vendor Allied Telesis has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest Australian distributor.

As part of the deal, Bluechip will distribute Allied’s full range of switches, access points, firewalls and routers, as well as its security and management software.

“Allied Telesis is proud to partner with Bluechip to grow and support the Australian market with premium Japanese designed and built quality enterprise network technology. We believe the partnership is a natural fit and will complement their current service offering and existing partner community,” Allied Telesis ANZ regional director Wayne Pertzel said.

“The timing is even more relevant given we own our own supply chain and how many businesses are impacted due to technology availability issues and the flow-on effects of idle engineering resources.”

Headquartered in Japan, Allied Telesis specialises in secure ethernet and IP access equipment, as well as internet of things and SDN-enabled solutions, for enterprise and small to medium sized business customers.

The vendor joins Bluechip’s existing range of hardware solutions, complementing its partners in the VoIP and uninterrupted power supply space.

Commenting on the deal, Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis said, “Allied Telesis underpins our commitment to provide best in class Networking Equipment to the channel. Their feature rich and robust products allow us to provide the best service levels possible.”

Last month, Bluechip Infotech acquired Sydney distributor Mia Distribution to bolster its unified communications portfolio. The blockbuster deal follows Bluechip’s acquisition of DNA Connect in March 2021, expanding its enterprise business.

Bluechip also reached agreements with SaaS security and management platform vendor Augmentt, remote monitoring and management vendor NinjaOne and cyber-physical systems vendor Claroty throughout 2022.