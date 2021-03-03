Bluechip Infotech adds networking hardware vendor Tenda

Networking hardware and smart device vendor Tenda has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest distributor for Australia.

Bluechip will distribute Tenda’s full range of products, including Wireless Access Points, Network switches, broadband CPE, gateway, powerline connection, mobile broadband, smart home & IP based surveillance.

“[The] Australian market plays an important role in our global strategy”, Tenda managing director Jeffrey Wang said.

“We are thrilled to partner up with Bluechip, whose highly trained product specialists and sales representatives can definitely bring our products and solutions to thousands of channel partners across the country.”

Tenda markets itself as a more cost-effective option for networking hardware, specifically for consumer and SMBs. Bluechip said resellers stand to make bigger margins while still selling the products for competitive prices.

Tenda also runs a partner program in Australia, with eligible partners entitled to “generous” rebates based on sales performance.

Speaking on the partnership, Bluechip Infotech managing director Johnson Hsuing said, “We are excited here in Bluechip, Tenda is a complementary portfolio in our networking categories and our channel customers now have access to broader networking equipment.”

