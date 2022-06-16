Bluechip Infotech adds security and management vendor Augmentt to MSP portfolio

Bluechip Infotech adds security and management vendor Augmentt to MSP portfolio
Derik Belair (Augmentt) and Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech)

SaaS security and management platform vendor Augmentt has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest Australian distributor.

The Canada-headquartered vendor specialises in software-as-a-service management solutions for managed services providers, with its platform automating the management, auditing and security of their customers’ SaaS applications.

Augmentt said it chose the Sydney-based distie for its local market knowledge, and has tasked it to provide sales, marketing, training and support to its MSP partners.

“With Bluechip we see an amazing opportunity to build a national presence, increase brand awareness and grow our partner base in ANZ,” Augmentt co-founder and chief executive Derik Belair said.

“They have an impressive record of working directly with MSPs to help them accelerate the growth of their businesses and we are confident our new partnership will help MSPs throughout the region access a new stream of revenue opportunities when they add SaaS to their traditional managed services.”

Belair was the co-founder of N-Able Technologies with Gavin Garbutt, who both came together to start Augmentt in 2019. N-Able was acquired by Solarwinds in 2013, and was spun off as a separate company with the same name in 2021.

Bluechip Infotech managing director Johnson Hsiung said, “Today, managing cloud apps has become a crucial task for all MSPs. Augmentt is a cost-effective solution that helps MSPs keep their clients’ cloud application secure and eliminates shadow IT. It’s easy to use and adds instant value to your security stack.”

Bluechip MSP senior product manager Peter Pisaniello said, “I think Augmentt is on track to become one of the major MSP platforms. SaaS adoption is through the roof. MSPs need to dictate the direction of IT support, get control of shadow IT and be proactive in securing cloud applications.”

“Augmentt makes that affordable and easy which MSPs will love. As the MSP product manager, I’m extremely happy to have Augmentt in my stack to help our MSPs grow their business.”

Last year, Augmentt hired another former N-Able employee, Jamie Deveaux, to lead the vendor’s expansion into Asia Pacific as the company’s new APAC senior sales director. The company at the time also opened its Sydney regional headquarters, aiming to capitalise on the growing number and maturity of MSPs in the region.

