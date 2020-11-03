Bluechip Infotech adds security training provider Usecure

By on
Bluechip Infotech adds security training provider Usecure
Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech)

Cybersecurity training provider Usecure has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest Australian distributor.

Headquartered in the UK, Usecure provides security awareness products like end-user training and simulated phishing on a platform custom-built for managed service providers.

The platform runs regular training, testing and simulations through an automated system that cuts down on admin and enrolment time for group and individual sessions.

Usecure chief executive Charles Preston said the company’s focus on addressing human risk and providing an MSP-focused solution sets it apart from the competition.

“Usecure’s commitment to reducing human cyber risk through a solution that is custom-built for managed service providers has seen a spike in interest throughout Australia,” Preston said.

“We needed a partner that would help us strengthen our commitment to better serving our clients and expanding our MSP partnership network. Bluechip Infotech’s impressive history of delivering leading IT products will undoubtedly help us to achieve that.”

Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis said adding Usecure to Bluechip’s MSP offering helps empower its MSP partners with a best-in-class security awareness offering.

“To further our investment into our MSP community, we are proud to announce our partnership with Usecure,” Jarvis said.

“Their Security Awareness Product is a great fit and addition into our MSP Portfolio where we are able to offer our partners a range of solutions to help streamline, build and grow their service and offerings.”

Bluechip’s MSP portfolio includes recent vendor additions, automation platform Liongard and network management software Auvik, which signed in August and September, respectively.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bluechip infotech charles preston distribution ron jarvis usecure

Partner Content

COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world
The rise of Zero Trust in a connected world

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Five emerging AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2021

Five emerging AI and machine learning trends to watch in 2021
SAP moves into new Sydney office

SAP moves into new Sydney office
BlackBerry cheers top performing partners

BlackBerry cheers top performing partners
Finance terms 101: what every channel IT professional needs to know

Finance terms 101: what every channel IT professional needs to know
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?