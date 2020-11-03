Bluechip Infotech adds security training provider Usecure

Cybersecurity training provider Usecure has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest Australian distributor.

Headquartered in the UK, Usecure provides security awareness products like end-user training and simulated phishing on a platform custom-built for managed service providers.

The platform runs regular training, testing and simulations through an automated system that cuts down on admin and enrolment time for group and individual sessions.

Usecure chief executive Charles Preston said the company’s focus on addressing human risk and providing an MSP-focused solution sets it apart from the competition.

“Usecure’s commitment to reducing human cyber risk through a solution that is custom-built for managed service providers has seen a spike in interest throughout Australia,” Preston said.

“We needed a partner that would help us strengthen our commitment to better serving our clients and expanding our MSP partnership network. Bluechip Infotech’s impressive history of delivering leading IT products will undoubtedly help us to achieve that.”

Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis said adding Usecure to Bluechip’s MSP offering helps empower its MSP partners with a best-in-class security awareness offering.

“To further our investment into our MSP community, we are proud to announce our partnership with Usecure,” Jarvis said.

“Their Security Awareness Product is a great fit and addition into our MSP Portfolio where we are able to offer our partners a range of solutions to help streamline, build and grow their service and offerings.”

Bluechip’s MSP portfolio includes recent vendor additions, automation platform Liongard and network management software Auvik, which signed in August and September, respectively.