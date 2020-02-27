Bluechip Infotech adds Webroot-owner Carbonite to portfolio

Bluechip Infotech has bolstered its backup portfolio with the addition of cloud-based data protection, backup, disaster recovery and endpoint security vendor Carbonite.

The new portfolio addition comes by way of Bluechip’s existing partnership with Carbonite’s new owner OpenText.

In February 2019, Carbonite bought endpoint security vendor Webroot for US$618 million, which has partnered with Bluechip for the past four years. Ten months later, Carbonite was bought by enterprise software outfit OpenText. Now that they’re both under one roof, Bluechip has the benefit of extending its distribution deal to Carbonite.

Bluechip managing director Johnson Hsiung said that Carbonite would bring a complementary solution portfolio, which includes end-point protection, server protection, Office365 backup, migration and disaster recover.

“The Carbonite addition to the Bluechip Infotech portfolio will strengthen our overall value proposition in the backup and business continuity space, reinforcing our position and ability to service the Australian MSP, SMB and mod-market business sector.

“We are excited about the market opportunity which Carbonite will provide to both our direct and in-direct partners, who are always looking for innovative ways to protect their environment.”

Carbonite’s regional sales director for APAC Steve Stavridis added: “We’re excited about the expansion of our partnership with BlueChip where we add our Carbonite solutions to their distribution portfolio. Carbonite solutions can be used by Australian businesses with minimal configuration and administration effort, and are also used by MSPs serving a variety of vertical markets where they assist businesses with the ability to protect critical business data and minimise both planned and unplanned downtime.”

Carbonite is Bluechip’s second new vendor this year, joining load balancing solutions vendor Kemp in February.