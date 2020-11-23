Bluechip Infotech launches WatchGuard's pay-as-you-go subscription service for

Network security vendor WatchGuard has partnered with distributor Bluechip Infotech to launch a pay-as-you-go subscription service for its offerings.

Bluechip is the second Australian distie to launch the offering, with WatchGuard partnering with Leader Systems in June this year.

The service is targeted at managed service providers, resellers and their customers seeking financial flexibility through monthly payments and a zero commitment option for the firewall appliance.

“A big part of our channel is the managed services provider business that looks after resellers or smaller companies which don’t have an IT department. The WatchGuard pay-as-you-go subscription service is a perfect fit in the current subscription economy for customers who want monthly recurring billing without major upfront costs and the flexibility to scale-up and down their service as their business requirements dictate,” Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis said.

“At the same time, our managed service providers now have the opportunity to enhance their overall SaaS offering by providing a subscription bundle which includes both software and hardware as well as cyber security feature functionality, including encryption as a service. Flexibility is so important in 2020 as companies manage hybrid workforces in an uncertain economic environment. The WatchGuard PAYG service will enable us to support businesses at their own moment of need.”

WatchGuard said the solution helps resellers and customers avoid time-consuming, costly and manual processes for purchasing or leasing security solutions up front, as well as fixed-term contracts that limit scalability.

WatchGuard ANZ regional director Mark Sinclair said the service is designed to further simplify, streamline and strengthen how WatchGuard partners do business with the company and meet their customers’ security needs.

“Today’s world is shifting from selling products to selling subscriptions, and in the subscription economy, companies are focused on generating recurring revenues and delivering a complete experience that continually delivers value to subscribers for the life of the business relationship. The addition of BlueChip Infotech to our recently launched subscription service will enable us to continue to transform how businesses in Australia consume WatchGuard cybersecurity solutions and services to meet their everyday security, compliance and risk mitigation requirements.”

“At the same time, managed service providers and resellers increasingly now have the opportunity to rapidly sign up for their WatchGuard service, manage their subscription to the latest Firebox hardware appliance and be billed on a fixed monthly basis. Our ability to support various pricing models is also key to the success of this PAYG strategy. We’re looking forward to working with BlueChip Infotech to support mutual business success in this new subscription economy.”