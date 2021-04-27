Bluechip Infotech named UC vendor 8x8's first Aussie distie

Bluechip Infotech has been tapped as the first Australian distributor for cloud communications vendor 8x8.

The agreement is part of 8x8’s channel-first approach to extending its presence in the Australian region.

The vendor’s solutions include cloud contact centre, voice communications, chat, and video meetings solution which will extend Bluechip’s hybrid work and customer and employee engagement portfolio.

The distie will provide two routes to market for 8x8 solutions: a managed services provider reseller model, and as a master agent which will enable transaction flexibility for resellers.

“What we see in Bluechip Infotech is the incredible opportunity to build a national presence through their master agent ecosystem but importantly, being able to add value in the distributor’s existing overall marketplace which we complement and will provide new market opportunities for both organisations,” said 8x8 channels and alliances senior manager Michelle Marlan.

“We are thrilled to appoint Bluechip Infotech as our distributor in Australia. They are a strategic part of our growth in the region and we are a natural fit with their own broader product solution and go to market strategy.”

8x8’s products provide the ability for a distributed workforce to connect, collaborate and engage with colleagues and customers.

According to a statement, Bluechip formed this agreement after a year of looking for a cloud comms solution that would complement its existing portfolio and capabilities.

“We were attracted to the rich feature functionality of the 8x8 solution which is a future fit for the emerging hybrid work economy,” Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis explained.

“8x8 gives us a complete, distinct and simplified portfolio with an industry-recognised integrated cloud contact centre and communications solution as well as enables us to provide billing flexibility as master agent. This is simply something we could not previously offer and will be particularly attractive to value added resellers who are not currently in this market space but who are increasingly called upon to provide both IT and communications services and solutions as the worlds of IT and telephony merge.

“Moreover, being able to do brokerage will be a fantastic opportunity as it offers value and flexibility and meets demand in the market today for the way in which communications, collaboration and customer engagement solutions are being consumed as well as the strong involvement required by resellers.”

“Ultimately, we aim to deliver a successful working relationship and mutual business success with both 8x8 as well as our transacting partners early on in the partnership,” says Jarvis.

8x8 is providing Bluechip and its resellers with support for marketing, training, certification, operations and billing.

This also includes dedicated engineering, deployment and customer support teams, enablement course training, and marketing campaign and pipeline generation events.