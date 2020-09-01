Bluechip Infotech signs Auvik distie deal

By on
Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech)

Bluechip Infotech has signed a new distribution agreement with network management software Auvik Networks. 

The Canadian vendor’s cloud-based software is targeted at managed service providers and has seen success in North America and Europe since the launch of its platform in 2018.

Now the company is looking to expand its presence in the local market with its real-time network mapping, alerting, service monitoring and configuration backups service.

“Our partnership with Bluechip presents a unique opportunity to expand our presence in Australia and help even more MSPs boost their productivity, efficiency, and profitability through effective network management,” said Auvik senior vice president of sales Rob Auld. 

“Our channel partners are an essential part of Auvik’s success, and we’re excited to add Bluechip to the mix and join their impressive list of vendors.”

From Bluechip's perspective, sales director Ron Jarvis said “adding Auvik to our MSP offering gives us the ability to empower our MSP partners with a best-in-class network management solution”.

We believe Auvik is a great fit within our MSP Portfolio and we look forward to working with Partners and Auvik in the future,” said Jarvis.

