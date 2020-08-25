Bluechip Infotech signs CipherLab

Mobile computer and barcode scanner vendor ChipherLab has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its new Australian distributor.

Taiwan-based CipherLab manufactures Android-based rugged mobile scanners for businesses in the supply chain, field mobility, retail and healthcare industries.

The company partnered with Bluechip to target its national coverage and reseller base, while the distie also expanded its product offering.

CipherLab chairman Steven Liau said, “I’m extremely excited about what our cooperation with Bluechip Infotech can bring.”

“It really gives us an opportunity to provide products that streamline operations and increase output to businesses that have not had the chance to experience the wonderful benefits of mobile computers.”

Bluechip Infotech managing director Johnson Hsiung said CipherLab offers a great extension to the distributor’s existing networking and infrastructure portfolio.

“The addition of CipherLab barcode scanners and PDA’s allows our Partners to offer a complete end to end solution in a variety of verticals such as logistics, warehousing and retail. We are looking forward to extending the CipherLab footprint in Australia in 2020,” he said.