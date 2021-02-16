Bluechip Infotech signs digital signature vendor SigniFlow

Digital signature workflow software vendor SigniFlow has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

SigniFlow specialises in digital and electronic signature software using workflow functionality and ease of document distribution to automate business processes.

The platform is a workflow, cryptographic electronic and digital signature engine that works independently or fully integrated with existing systems. It can be deployed either as a SaaS or on-premises solution.

“This partnership reinforces SigniFlow’s strategy of moving away from direct selling to the channel entirely,” SigniFlow APAC sales director David Saunders said.

“We believe that, by leveraging Bluechip Infotech’s vast distribution network across ANZ, we will achieve this goal.”

SigniFlow will provide Bluechip with presales and product sales training and marketing

Resources, while vendors will have access to SigniFlow’s online academy.

Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis said, “We’re thrilled that Bluechip can now bring SigniFlow’s Digital Signature Software services to our partners, giving them a solution that improves business processes and operations through the help of digital signature technology that is compliant with global electronic signature law.”

“We are certain that SigniFlow’s services will be a great help for businesses going fully digital.”