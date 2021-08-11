Bluechip Infotech signs Extreme Networks

Julian Critchlow (Extreme Networks) and Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech) Image supplied by Bluechip Infotech

Extreme Networks has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest Australian distributor for its SMB and mid-market product range.

The distributor said the deal allows Extreme to expand beyond its more established enterprise business and into new markets.

Bluechip will focus on Extreme’s essential switching and wireless range managed from ExtremeCloud IQ, but also has full access to the enterprise portfolio.

“Extreme is an exciting addition to our vendor line up and we see a huge opportunity with our managed services providers and resellers to develop and grow a new market for Extreme,” Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis said.

“Extreme has some great solutions that are well known in the enterprise that we are now able to bring into the SMB/SME space via our partners.”

Extreme Networks ANZ channel manager Stefan Compagnoni said the vendor has seen increased demand for its products in the small and medium-sized business community.

“We are excited to partner with Bluechip to be part of our journey into this strategic market for Extreme Networks,” Compagnoni said.

“With the launch of our Universal Hardware platforms and continued enhancements to our ExtremeCloud IQ platform with Extreme Essentials and CoPilot, we see huge growth potential with MSPs and SMB customers alike.”

bluechip infotech distribution extreme networks

