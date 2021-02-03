Bluechip Infotech signs identity solutions vendor Entrust

By on
Identity solutions vendor Entrust has appointed Bluechip Infotech as its newest Australian distributor.

Entrust specialises in cloud-based identity solutions, including a service that allows customers to seamlessly deploy a best-in-class multi-factor authentication with single sign-on and passwordless access.

Bluechip will carry Entrust’s full identity and access management (IAM) offering, including Identity-as-a-Service, Identity Enterprise and Identity Essentials.

“We’re thrilled that Bluechip can now provide Entrust IAM solutions to our partners, supporting customers’ needs for multi-factor authentication options such as single sign-on and passwordless access,” Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis said.

“Entrust IAM solutions will enable our customers to easily adopt and embrace an identity-first security approach.”

Entrust APJ vice president of enterprise solutions Claus Hansen said, “We are very pleased to enter into this distribution partnership with Bluechip Infotech, who shares our vision of empowering enterprise customers with advanced identity and data protection solutions.”

“This is the beginning of a mutually beneficial collaboration. We are well-positioned to support Bluechip’s efforts in offering their partners a digital edge through truly innovative, modern solutions, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with a wide range of savvy and engaged integrators via Bluechip Infotech’s network.”

