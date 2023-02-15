BlueChip InfoTech to distribute Menlo Security

By on
BlueChip InfoTech to distribute Menlo Security
Johnson Hsiung, BlueChip Infotech
Supplied

Distributor BlueChip Infotech has added Menlo Security to its portfolio for the Australian market, with products to protect businesses that are scaling their operations from growing cyber threats.

Menlo specialises in protecting enterprises with staff working from anywhere and in hybrid environments from browser based attacks.

It said 75 per cent of work is done in web browsers, which have become the primary attack surface for ransomware and other criminals.

The Californian company has named the particular attacs as "Highly Evasive Adaptive Theats" or HEAT, saying they bypass detection by multiple security products including firewalls, secure web gateways, sandbox analysis, URL reputation tools, and anti-phishing measures.

Menlo does this through the Amazon Web Services cloud, putting users' browser activity in an isolated environment that protects them from malware and other threats.

BlueChip channel partners will from now have the advantage of using Menlo Security products to complement and increase their cyber security offering, the distributor's managing director Johnson Hsiung said.

"Many organisations converge to the SaaS model, and we know these will need to adapt and map their journey to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and beyond," Hsiung said.

In Australia, Menlo's local office is located in Sydney from which country manager Chris Georgellis, appointed in December 2021, operates.

The Californian security vendor counts global enterprises such as JPMorgan/Chase, HSBC, Singapore Airlines, and AON among its customers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bluechip infotech distribution menlo security security

Partner Content

Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Citrix launches simplified partner program

Citrix launches simplified partner program
Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president

Peter Marrs is Dell's new APJ president
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data

How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
Dicker Data to acquire Connect Security Products for $5m

Dicker Data to acquire Connect Security Products for $5m

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?