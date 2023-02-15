BlueChip InfoTech to distribute Menlo Security

Distributor BlueChip Infotech has added Menlo Security to its portfolio for the Australian market, with products to protect businesses that are scaling their operations from growing cyber threats.

Menlo specialises in protecting enterprises with staff working from anywhere and in hybrid environments from browser based attacks.

It said 75 per cent of work is done in web browsers, which have become the primary attack surface for ransomware and other criminals.

The Californian company has named the particular attacs as "Highly Evasive Adaptive Theats" or HEAT, saying they bypass detection by multiple security products including firewalls, secure web gateways, sandbox analysis, URL reputation tools, and anti-phishing measures.

Menlo does this through the Amazon Web Services cloud, putting users' browser activity in an isolated environment that protects them from malware and other threats.

BlueChip channel partners will from now have the advantage of using Menlo Security products to complement and increase their cyber security offering, the distributor's managing director Johnson Hsiung said.

"Many organisations converge to the SaaS model, and we know these will need to adapt and map their journey to Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and beyond," Hsiung said.

In Australia, Menlo's local office is located in Sydney from which country manager Chris Georgellis, appointed in December 2021, operates.

The Californian security vendor counts global enterprises such as JPMorgan/Chase, HSBC, Singapore Airlines, and AON among its customers.