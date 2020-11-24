Bluechip signs Australia-first distie deal with SugarCRM

Aussie distie Bluechip Infotech has signed an Australia-first distribution agreement with customer experience platform SugarCRM.

SugarCRM describes itself as sales, marketing and service software that helps companies deliver a “high-definition customer experience”. The cloud-based platform joins Bluechip as part of the distie’s strategy to grow and broaden vendor partnerships.

The partnership, which is SugarCRM’s first distribution relationship in Australia, will have the vendor provide Bluechip with sales and presales training, education and certification programs as well as marketing resources. Bluechip’s partners will gain access to SugarCRM’s PartnerClub, which includes learning and partner networking resources.

Bluechip sales director Ron Jarvis said it was important for the distie to be able to serve its customers with increasingly popular CX solutions.

“The SMB and mid-market businesses don’t have to miss out the opportunities that AI-powered technology and solutions can afford them,” Jarvis said.

“We’re thrilled that this partnership between Bluechip Infotech and SugarCRM will mean not only more opportunities for our partners but also their customers where knowing their end-users and staying competitive in their industry are important.”

SugarCRM’s APAC general manager Jason du Preez said understanding customers with greater clarity was a key question businesses could benefit from knowing the answer to.

“With our most recent acquisition, we aim to democratise the use of AI and its capabilities to benefit all businesses. Working with Bluechip Infotech and its partners will help accelerate our reach to more customers and will make SugarCRM’s CX platform easily available and accessible,” he said.