BlueChip to distribute Comforte AG data protection in ANZ

By on
German data protection vendor Comforte AG said it has picked BlueChip Infotec to distribute its solutions for the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Comforte AG's Data Security Platform provides data discover, classification and privacy preserving protection of for example personally identifiable information.

BlueChip said the distribution deal means it will be able to provide businesses in the ANZ region with technologies to safeguard data from the earliest stages and throughout its lifecycle, preserving analytical value while rendering it useless in the event of unauthorised access or disclosure.

“This partnership will enable us to deliver a cutting-edge data security solution that combines the best of both our companies."

"We are confident that this platform will help provide the Australian market a platform to unlock the value in their data while keeping it secure and in line with compliance requirements” Ron Jarvis, Bluechip Infotech's director of sales said.

Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, Comforte AG said more than 500 enterprises use its tokenisation and format preserving encryption capabilities to secure sensitive data.

The Comforte AG Data Security Platform integrates with most modern cloud-native environments as well as traditional core systems, BlueChip said.

