Boomi bulks services, says it'll help channel

Dell’s integration-as-a-service arm Boomi has expanded its range of professional services and says it did so to help its channel.

The services will be delivered from a new “Integration Centre of Excellence (ICoE)” and will “enable an enterprise to apply best practices, company and industry guidelines, and a growing repository of reusable frameworks to the work of building and managing integrations for their business.”

The ICoE and the services it offers will be delivered as part of Boomi’s Customer Success program for enterprises.

Chris Port, COO at Boomi, said the new offering means the company is “… uniquely positioned to help customers make the most of the Boomi Unified Platform to drive integrated experiences with their customers by building integrations, reducing technical debt, and achieving their goals for growth and digital transformation.”

All of which might sound like Boomi’s built a place customers can go for the kind of expertise and services that its channel could also deliver.

But Boomi told CRN Australia that’s not the case.

“We built the ICOE with partners at our side – including large global SIs right through to integration specialists,” the company said in a statement to CRN Australia. “The idea is to provide partners with best practices through a professional services blueprint that is based on the experiences of Boom's 10,000+ customers and 20 billion minutes of support services. The objective is to help partners expand existing and pursue new revenue opportunities.”

“As an example, Boomi’s ICOE model is closely aligned to that of Deloitte, and we’re working on similar opportunities with other partners as part of the launch.”

So there you have it: more services, but in your service!