Boomi launches new partner program for ISVs

Automation and connectivity company Boomi has launched a new partner program for independent software vendors and SaaS providers.

The program introduces multiple pre-configured integration packages that aim to facilitate easy entry-to-market and quick time to value for partners.

It also includes three new OEM offering options that enable delivery of pre-built integrations within software providers’ application or solution.

Partners can choose the Edition that best meets their needs and use Boomi Spaces to provide customers with a simplified self-service portal for configuring integrations.

The new OEM Editions provide partners with increased levels of support and brand customisation, while reducing development costs and improving go-to-market efficiency.

“As we continually look for ways to better serve our partners, I’m thrilled to introduce an improved program to help software providers drive additional value,” Boomi's senior VP of global alliances and channels Dan McAllister said.

“We’ve carefully designed the program to help providers make new connections to their customers, and deliver out-of-the-box, easy-to-use integrations, enabling them to more easily enhance their offerings and accelerate growth.”

Boomi also introduced Reseller Editions for software providers that want to meet their customers’ integration needs with a complete, end-to-end solution.

By reselling the Boomi platform, providers can integrate their own applications with anything in their customers’ environments, using minimal time and resources.

With the Reseller Edition, Boomi co-sells with the partner and provides support to the customer, providing a more seamless integration experience.