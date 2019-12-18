Boomi to buy Unifi

Enterprise platform-as-a-service technology provider Boomi Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Unifi Software.

Unifi offers an integrated suite of self-service data tools in two areas. The Unifi Data Catalog is focused on helping users easily catalog, collaborate, search, and interact with data, while the Unifi Data Platform includes the Unifi Data Catalog as well as tools for date preparation, workflow optimization, and expanded cloud optimization.

Boomi declined to say what it will pay for Unifi.

While Boomi can connect all of a business' data from on-premises to the cloud to the edge, there's an assumption that the business knows where all its data is, said Steve Wood, the company's chief product officer.

"But more and more often, while users may know where their systems exist, they don't know what data is on them," Wood told CRN. "To begin their digital journey, businesses need to know where their data is. Seventy percent of companies don't know where the data is, or even what it is, or can it be trusted."

That's where Unifi comes in, Wood said.

"Unifi helps customers think about how they manage their data with machine learning and A.I.," he said. This used to be a manual process. But Unifi brings the time down to a few days."

While Unifi will likely continue to be offered as a stand-alone product once the acquisition closes, Boomi plans to integrated it into its own software stack, Wood said.

With such integration, Unifi will help accelerate Boomi's roadmap for its data quality and data synchronization tools, its intelligence and machine learning capabilities, and its ability to give customers more insight into their data, he said.

Wood called the acquisition of Unifi a fantastic opportunity for the Boomi's channel partners, particularly those who are knee-deep in customers' digital transformation activities.

"We're the only iPaaS (integration platform-as-a-service) provider with the ability to unlock known data and unknown data, the latter of which accounts for about 70 percent of a company's data," he said. "If you are a partner, now you can deliver 100 percent of your customers' data on a single platform, which is a great outcome for a customer."

This article originally appeared at crn.com