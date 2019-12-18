Boomi to buy Unifi

By on
Boomi to buy Unifi

Enterprise platform-as-a-service technology provider Boomi Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Unifi Software.

Unifi offers an integrated suite of self-service data tools in two areas. The Unifi Data Catalog is focused on helping users easily catalog, collaborate, search, and interact with data, while the Unifi Data Platform includes the Unifi Data Catalog as well as tools for date preparation, workflow optimization, and expanded cloud optimization.

Boomi declined to say what it will pay for Unifi.

While Boomi can connect all of a business' data from on-premises to the cloud to the edge, there's an assumption that the business knows where all its data is, said Steve Wood, the company's chief product officer.

"But more and more often, while users may know where their systems exist, they don't know what data is on them," Wood told CRN. "To begin their digital journey, businesses need to know where their data is. Seventy percent of companies don't know where the data is, or even what it is, or can it be trusted."

That's where Unifi comes in, Wood said.

"Unifi helps customers think about how they manage their data with machine learning and A.I.," he said. This used to be a manual process. But Unifi brings the time down to a few days."

While Unifi will likely continue to be offered as a stand-alone product once the acquisition closes, Boomi plans to integrated it into its own software stack, Wood said.

With such integration, Unifi will help accelerate Boomi's roadmap for its data quality and data synchronization tools, its intelligence and machine learning capabilities, and its ability to give customers more insight into their data, he said.

Wood called the acquisition of Unifi a fantastic opportunity for the Boomi's channel partners, particularly those who are knee-deep in customers' digital transformation activities.

"We're the only iPaaS (integration platform-as-a-service) provider with the ability to unlock known data and unknown data, the latter of which accounts for about 70 percent of a company's data," he said. "If you are a partner, now you can deliver 100 percent of your customers' data on a single platform, which is a great outcome for a customer."

This article originally appeared at crn.com

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2018 The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
Tags:
acquisition boomi data finance paas unifi

Most Read Articles

Mac Pro arrives in Australia &#8211; with top price of $85,600

Mac Pro arrives in Australia – with top price of $85,600
Cisco loses CIO and data centre sales leader

Cisco loses CIO and data centre sales leader
Deloitte scores at ATO and NSW Health

Deloitte scores at ATO and NSW Health
iiNet hit by five-day mail outage

iiNet hit by five-day mail outage
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?
Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
Transitioning to an MSP model
Finding and retaining skilled staff
Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?