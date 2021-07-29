Boost Mobile renews Telstra MVNO deal

Telco Boost Mobile has renewed its mobile virtual network operator agreement with Telstra for a new ten year term.

The new agreement comes off its 20th anniversary and Boost said the renewal provides a strong foundation for future growth and the ability to expand its product portfolio.

The company plans to expand “significantly” and enter new areas of the market including postpaid, NBN and mobile broadband, with the aim of tripling its current customer base.

“This is a major moment in Boost Mobile’s history as we further expand our longstanding relationship with Telstra,” Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton said.

For more than 20 years now, ever since we started the company on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, we have been all about fighting for the consumer, making sure everyday Aussies get a great deal and a great service.”

Adderton added that Telstra’s recognition of the value that Boost Mobile brings to its business and the importance of Boost’s role in the market more broadly.

“It has never been more important to have fighting brands like Boost Mobile in the industry, and today’s renewal and new benefits of this agreement will allow us to fight for the consumer on a whole new level,” he said.

“It will enable us to offer consumers more choice in more areas of the market than ever before.”

Telstra group executive for consumer and small business Michael Ackland said, “We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Boost Mobile as we think the new deal complements the growth aspirations and strength of both brands.”

“We’re both passionate about our customers and Boost has a very important part to play in our multi-brand strategy.”