Boost Mobile renews Telstra MVNO deal

By on
Boost Mobile renews Telstra MVNO deal

Telco Boost Mobile has renewed its mobile virtual network operator agreement with Telstra for a new ten year term.

The new agreement comes off its 20th anniversary and Boost said the renewal provides a strong foundation for future growth and the ability to expand its product portfolio.

The company plans to expand “significantly” and enter new areas of the market including postpaid, NBN and mobile broadband, with the aim of tripling its current customer base.

“This is a major moment in Boost Mobile’s history as we further expand our longstanding relationship with Telstra,” Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton said.

For more than 20 years now, ever since we started the company on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, we have been all about fighting for the consumer, making sure everyday Aussies get a great deal and a great service.”

Adderton added that Telstra’s recognition of the value that Boost Mobile brings to its business and the importance of Boost’s role in the market more broadly.

“It has never been more important to have fighting brands like Boost Mobile in the industry, and today’s renewal and new benefits of this agreement will allow us to fight for the consumer on a whole new level,” he said.

“It will enable us to offer consumers more choice in more areas of the market than ever before.”

Telstra group executive for consumer and small business Michael Ackland said, “We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with Boost Mobile as we think the new deal complements the growth aspirations and strength of both brands.”

“We’re both passionate about our customers and Boost has a very important part to play in our multi-brand strategy.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
boost mobile telco telstra

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in &#8220;The New Normal.&#8221;
Why MSPs Are Critical to Security in “The New Normal.”
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

Ingram Micro flags massive price hikes on refurbished Cisco kit

Ingram Micro flags massive price hikes on refurbished Cisco kit
Vocus finalises $3.5b sale to consortium

Vocus finalises $3.5b sale to consortium
MNF Group closes $31m direct biz sale to Vonex

MNF Group closes $31m direct biz sale to Vonex
Kaseya did not pay ransom for decryptor

Kaseya did not pay ransom for decryptor

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?