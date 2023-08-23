Bourne Digital deploys SAP fields sales tool for Frucor Suntory

Melbourne's Bourne Digital, an Accenture Australia subsidiary, has been tapped by beverage maker Frucor Suntory to implement a field sales tool for its SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) setup.

Bourne implemented the Apple iOS-based tool called My Sales Hub (MySH) to complement Frucor Suntory’s S/4HANA as part of its BTP deployment.

MySH combines four sales tools into one mobile application, which has standardised the sales process, improved analytics and reporting and provided staff with real-time access to customer insights through integration with other applications.

“Bourne Digital partnered with Frucor Suntory to provide the design-thinking and re-imagine the field sales journey,” Bourne Digital chief executive Selim Ahmed said.

“We’re delighted to partner with an innovative leader to transform how its staff engage with its customers through tailored product suggestions and promotions - while at the same time drive operational efficiencies and streamline legacy processes.”

Frucor Suntory, which makes drinks like V Energy, Suntory BOSS Coffee, Ribena, Lucozade and Maximus, implemented SAP BTP with the aim of boosting organisational productivity and sales revenue.

SAP BTP replaced a legacy on-premises system that was used to manage sales processes, addressing sales data fragmentation and lack of scalability to accommodate the growing complexity of the business.

“As an organisation we’re always looking to simplify our digital processes and technology has improved since we first introduced some of our systems and processes," Frucor Suntory head of digital IT solutions Barbara Ciancio said.

“We knew that we needed to create a superior customer experience but also streamline and update the sales process in the backend. We needed to continue to remove inefficiencies in how we operate and create a more intuitive application to support our customers.

“Bourne Digital’s highly specialised skillset in SAP BTP allowed us to develop a flexible platform that has freed up our sales teams from time-consuming administration and enabled staff to have more meaningful conversations."

"Additionally, smart selling capabilities that can be accessed in real time have enabled staff to grow their sales by driving an increase in the number of incremental cases sold.”

Since going live, Frucor Suntory saw a 13 per cent increase in staff productivity measured by sales call time saved as a result of a more simplified and guided process.

Staff now also receive sales suggestions for their customers, including for new products based on their preferences or alternatives if a product is out of stock, helping provide a three per cent increase in sales revenue.

“By implementing SAP BTP Frucor Suntory’s staff now have access to a simpler and faster platform that’s enabling them to improve the buying experience of their customers," SAP ANZ managing director Damien Bueno said.

"With information now available at their fingertips, staff employees can have more informed discussions with their customers, respond quicker and make recommendations based on their preferences and purchase history.”

“The work done together with Frucor Suntory and our SAP AppHaus Network partner Bourne Digital demonstrates the power that next-generation technology has to drive significant business impacts for our customers.”

