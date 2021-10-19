Box ANZ channel chief Verity White jumps to IBM

Verity White, Box’s regional director of partner sales for Australia and New Zealand, has departed the cloud content management software vendor after more than three years.

White revealed the change on LinkedIn, revealing she had moved to IBM as Asia-Pacific partner and ecosystem leader for its application resource management software subsidiary, Turbonomic.

An IBM spokesperson confirmed the hiring to CRN in a statement.

"We excited to welcome Verity White as the new IBM Asia Pacific Partner and Ecosystem Leader for Turbonomic, which forms part of IBM's application management capabilities.”

“In this newly created role, Verity will be responsible for identifying, establishing and cultivating a new external marketplace of Turbonomic partners to meet the needs of Asia Pacific customers and drive the next phase of partner growth."

At IBM and Turbonomic, White is tasked to lead Turbonomic’s partner channel and alliances business. She will be based in Sydney, but is expected to also spend time in Singapore and other Asian countries as part of her role.

Turbonomic’s platform uses APIs to improve a customer's application performance and governance by allocating resources like computing, database, memory and storage depending on supply and demand forces across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Speaking on her new role, White said, "I’ve always looked to lead and learn from companies that have a passion for innovation, their people, partners, and customers – IBM and Turbonomic strongly embody this.”

“I'm excited to drive more growth and partner success in Asia Pacific and deliver on our customer strategy, which is fuelled by growing customer demand to truly optimise applications in public cloud, leverage hybrid cloud, and edge technologies."

White joined Box in 2018 as channel chief, following a seven year stint at Microsoft Australia and the United Kingdom, working up to become senior partner development manager for Microsoft Australia’s enterprise partner group. She also briefly worked at Sophos UK from 2009 to 2011.