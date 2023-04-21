Brace168 partners with Schneider Electric

Sydney-based managed security services provider Brace168 has partnered with Schneider Electric to help operational technology (OT) customers to ensure they reduce their overall cyber risk exposure and meet compliance requirements.

Under this partnership with Brace168, Schneider will offer managed detection and response, CISO as a Service, ISO gap assessments, third party risk assessment, incident response, operational and board IR reviews and more.

The offerings are available now to Australian companies who are required to establish, maintain, and comply with a risk management program, including requirements arising under the expanded Security Legislation Amendments (Critical Infrastructure Protection) Act 2022.

Brace168 was acquired by ASX-listed security platform vendor Cipherpoint for $3 million in January 2021.

Cipherpoint group chief executive Bryan Saba said he believes the OT industry is in a transitional state, facing new challenges.

"In Australia, the reliance on traditional OT security practices is becoming more precarious due to the scarcity of specialised skills."

"This exacerbates the risk profile for OT infrastructure, raising concerns among operational teams and boards,” Saba said.

“Cyber security risk in IT and OT environments in Australia are significant. We have seen the outcomes of these risks in US and European attacks."

"The global experience of Schneider Electric combined with Brace168 local capabilities and knowledge is a great fit for Australian companies facing these challenges,” he added.

Engagements with early customers such as solar energy supplier Sunterra for the Wallor Solar Farm project have already delivered significant reductions in risk and enabled compliance deadlines to be met.

”Schneider Electric and Brace168 have been delivering exceptional support and resources for the development of cyber security at Wollar Solar Farm," Sunterra project management lead Grace Lio said.

“The delivery plan was well-organised to align with the project's progress."

"Throughout the consultation process, the professionals from Schneider Electric and Brace168 demonstrated a deep understanding of the Australian Energy Sector Cyber Security Framework, and their insights proved invaluable in helping us reach milestone targets," Lio said.

In November 2021, Brace168 secured three multi-year contract wins to provide a variety of security services, including retirement accommodation provider Ingenia Communities Group, financial technology firm Sandstone Technology and non-profit Guide Dogs NSW/ACT.