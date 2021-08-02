Brennan IT acquires Newcastle MSP Forsythes Technology

Sydney-based MSP Brennan IT has acquired Newcastle IT and communication services provider Forsythes Technology.

Brennan said in a release that the acquisition will improve its presence in the Newcastle and Hunter region, where Forsythes currently provides services to over 150 businesses.

The deal follows Brennan’s wins of some major contracts this year, including HammondCare and Aurizon.

FY21 saw Brennan IT’s revenue increase to $120 million with a forecast of continued growth in FY22.

“The acquisition of Forsythes Technology is an important pillar within our strategic plan to improve and grow our service to regional businesses,” said Brennan IT managing director Dave Stevens.

“When making the decision to acquire Forsythes Technology we identified meaningful synergies with our managed services, security and cloud products and services, and significant areas that Brennan’s existing customers will benefit from, like Unified Communications and Mobile Telecoms.

“Importantly for both businesses’ people, our company values and culture are also aligned, which makes the acquisition a great fit”.

The Forsythes Technology brand will transition across to Brennan IT in the coming months.

Forsythes Technology chief executive Jeffery Hughes added, “We are excited to be joining Brennan IT, gaining access to advanced, innovative tools, systems and internal business process and development teams that will enable us to scale and better service our existing and new customers.

"It is also a fantastic opportunity for our team of employees, who will have more opportunity for career growth and development, and for Brennan’s Newcastle based team to have a regional home.”