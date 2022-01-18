Brennan IT acquires Sydney consultancy Clade Solutions

By on
Brennan IT acquires Sydney consultancy Clade Solutions

Managed services provider Brennan IT has acquired Sydney-based IT consultancy Clade Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2012, Clade is a Microsoft Gold Partner specialising in building solutions on Microsoft's Dynamics 365 and Power platform. It has offices in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Darwin.

Brennan said the acquisition was part of its ongoing strategic growth objectives for 2022, citing its growth over the past year.

“The acquisition of Clade will have a positive impact on Brennan as we continue to set high growth targets for FY22, it’s important for us to integrate with other organisations that have like-minded strategic growth goals in place, and to further expand our solutions as they help to benefit our customers,” Brennan IT managing director Dave Stevens said.

“The fact that Clade is all about working closely with customers to leverage and build high-quality applications that evolve with the changing needs of their customers – it felt like a natural fit, as we’ve always adopted a customer-first mentality at Brennan.”

The company said Clade will be managed as a separate business within Brennan IT with Clade chief executive Duncan Journee staying on to lead the unit.

Speaking on the acquisition, Journee said, “We have had a strong relationship with Brennan for years, so this feels like a natural evolution. Since becoming strategic partners two years ago, we have worked even more closely with the Brennan team to serve their customers.”

“What’s most exciting for us, is that we can further leverage Brennan’s industry expertise, collaborate with their employees, and access their innovative tools and systems to further grow as a business and to ensure that we continuously provide a premium service to our customers.”

Clade is Brennan IT’s latest acquisition, following its earlier buyout of Newcastle-based MSP Forsythes Technology in August 2021.

Clade itself was also active in the M&A space last year, acquiring Queensland and Northern Territory focused Microsoft Gold Partner Simient in February 2021. Clade had acquired 50 percent of the company the year prior.

Brennan IT said the remainder of the 2022 financial year is set to look strong thanks to the acquisitions, continuing to forecast another “blockbuster” year of expansion and growth.

