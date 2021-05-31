Check your spam folder: CRN has changed email provider so your Channelwire newsletter may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

Brennan IT adds Ooh! Media’s Brendon Cook as chairperson of advisory board

MSP Brennan IT has named Brendon Cook, founder and former chief executive of Ooh! Media, as the chairperson of its advisory board. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Brendon to the chair of our advisory board. Brendon contributes an enormous amount of expertise and experience, and his approach and style is very much aligned with that of Brennan IT,” said managing director Dave Stevens.

Cook founded Ooh! Media in 1989 and was the company’s CEO and managing director for 31 years, growing it into a digital outdoor advertising provider with a headcount of 800+.

He said he partially chose to join Brennan IT’s advisory board to expand his own understanding of “critical IT, cyber-security and cloud technologies which are increasingly essential to business growth in the current climate.” 

He said, “I am looking forward to having a close-up, first-hand view of industry best-practice Brennan IT has quality people and a robust growth strategy which is built on a customer first-plan. My role is to add independent commentary and experience and assist, where possible, in ensuring this quality strategy succeeds.”

Stevens added, “As Brennan IT continues to grow, Brendon’s experience, insight and vision is going to be invaluable. We’re excited about what lies ahead.” 

The company highlighted its successes over the previous year, with a greater presence in the enterprise and public sectors, and a net promoter score of 83.

Recent contract wins include HammondCare and rail freight operator Aurizon.

The company also added three execs to its roster this year, tapping Mike Foster to lead its government division, Daniel Hayes as head of security, and Song Yeap as head of cloud.

