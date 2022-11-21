Brennan IT completes $23.3 million MOQ Limited acquisition

By on
Brennan IT completes $23.3 million MOQ Limited acquisition
Dave Stevens (Brennan IT)

Managed services provider Brennan IT has completed its $23.3 million acquisition of MOQ Limited, with the latter officially delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange.

On 9 November 2022, MOQ was officially acquired by Brennan, with MOQ shareholders  receiving $0.075 for each MOQ ordinary share, with the total amount of the scheme consideration being A$23,274,462.81.

The acquisition also saw changes to MOQ’s board of directors, with David Shein, Peter Ward, Alex White, Karen Bell and Scott McPherson all resigning as directors. Lee Tamplin and Michael Austin have also resigned as MOQ company secretaries.

Brennan IT chief executive David Stevens headlines MOQ's new board, and is joined by Darryl Thompson and Nicholas Sone as of 17 November 2022. Stevens was also appointed as the new company secretary of MOQ.

MOQ is Brennan IT’s third acquisition in the last 12 months, following Forsythes Technology in August 2021 and Clade Solutions in January this year. 

As the scheme has been implemented, the annual general meeting scheduled on the ASX on November 30, 2022 has been cancelled.

Brennan beat rival managed services provider Attura in a bidding war for MOQ in August. Attura initially planned to acquire MOQ on 30 June for $15.5 million, aiming to build one of Australia’s largest nationwide IT services businesses. However, Brennan finally offered $23.3 million for the ASX-listed company, outbidding Attura. Brennan aims to bolster its increasing digital transformation capabilities and its existing managed services offerings, with the acquisition of MOQ providing the company with both complementary services and geographic expansion.

MOQ specialises in consulting, integration, managed services and solutions around data, applications and infrastructure. MOQ ended the 2021-22 financial year with  $82.3 million revenue and $4.8 million net loss after tax

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
brennan it acquisition moq limited acquisition services

Partner Content

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?

What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won&#8217;t retain it

Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Hiring overseas remote workers can result in unexpected tax bills, warns RSM Australia

Hiring overseas remote workers can result in unexpected tax bills, warns RSM Australia

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?