Brennan IT hires former Fujitsu ANZ boss, new security lead and head of cloud

Australian IT provider Brennan IT is kicking off 2021 by adding three new executive hires to its roster, as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

Referring to 2020 as a positive one for the company, Brennan has brought on former Fujitsu ANZ chief executive Mike Foster to lead the MSP’s government division. The MSP has also hired Daniel Hayes as its new head of security, and appointed Song Yeap as the new head of cloud.

Foster spent 10 years with Fujitsu, having also led Australian IT services provider KAZ and working as a non-executive director of Telstra clear.

Set to help build on Brennan’s growing public sector practice, Foster said the hire was a fantastic opportunity to help the IT provider bring new solutions to market.

“Over the last twelve months, we have seen a massive amount of disruption in the market. This has put new emphasis on being adaptable, and doing things quickly, safely, reliably, and cost-effectively. Forward-focused companies like Brennan IT are well-positioned to help customers with this change,” he said.

Hayes brings experience from a number of senior security roles including DXC Technology, HPE and BirCloud, Brennan IT reported. Hayes said security was now a focus area across the board, and that he was excited about the opportunity to strengthen the Brennan security offering.

“We need to help our clients achieve the level of data security and protection they need, while still being able to innovate and flourish,” he said.

“This means developing cost-effective, yet robust security solutions, and integrating these with the most appropriate controls at every layer to ensure the ultimate in prevention, detection, mitigation and control”.

Appointed to support a noted increase and rapid uptake of cloud workloads and assets, Song Yeap brings experience as the former client director at Contino and associate director of cloud solutions at Optus.

Yeap will lead the business’ national cloud team, which currently offers managed infrastructure services, managed hybrid IT, Azure managed services, and expertise in hyperconverged infrastructure, colocation, and business continuity.

“Our design-thinking approach will allow us to match innovation with the genuine business outcomes our customers are hoping to achieve,” he said.