Brennan IT, InfoTrust and Perfekt score Mimecast partner awards

Cloud security provider Mimecast has recognised its top performing partners across Australia and New Zealand.

The winners were announced at its virtual Partner Connect event, where Mimecast also launched its Enhanced Partner Program in Australia.

Brennan IT took the top honour of FY20 Australian partner award, after it achieved the highest amount of partner-generated revenue, new business acquisition and certifications completed.

Brennan IT chief executive Stephen Sims said, “We are honoured to be receiving this award and are proud of our achievements in partnership with Mimecast over the last 12 months.”

“Our growth comes off the back of our continued focus in providing security solutions that are seamlessly integrated across our managed service portfolio, providing our clients with a mature, flexible and agile solution. Being recognised by an industry leading security vendor such as Mimecast reconfirms this.”

Infotrust was awarded the growth partner award for achieving the most significant growth year on year.

Infotrust CEO Dane Meah said, “We’re thrilled to be receiving the FY20 Growth Partner Award, recognising the hard work and commitment from the InfoTrust team to grow not only revenues with Mimecast, but also our technical expertise and trusted relationships with our joint customers.”

“Partnering with Mimecast has enabled us to provide a superior solution and comprehensive platform to our customers, that ensures they are better protected against email threats and more cyber resilient.”

Craig Halliday, a senior BDM at Perfekt, was given the FY20 partner champion award. Speaking on his award, Halliday said, “Looking forward to growing our partnership and many more successful years with the fantastic Mimecast team!”

Mimecast also awarded a New Zealand partner award, with Computer Concepts Limited named as the winner.

Mimecast ANZ regional channels director Craig McGregor said, “Here at Mimecast, our partners are at the core of our business, and we pride ourselves in working together with them to keep our customers secure and be more cyber resilient.”

“We congratulate all winners, Brennan IT, Computer Concepts Limited, Infotrust, and Craig Halliday from Perfekt, for being recognised as Mimecast's top performing partners and individual across the region.”

McGregor added that the organisations have “really set the bar high” when it comes to leading with security, and that Mimecast is proud to have played a part in their journey and success.

“We genuinely thank all of our partners in our ecosystem and look forward to their continued support in achieving great things for our joint customers”.