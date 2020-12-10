Brennan IT wins $20 million, multi-year managed services contract with rail freight operator Aurizon

Brennan IT has won a $20 million managed services contract with rail freight operator Aurizon.

The deal will see Brennan support more than 4000 users in what will be a multi-year deal for the Sydney-headquartered MSP.

Logistics company Aurizon employs over 4000 staff across more than 50 sites. The company helps resources, primary and agriculture sectors transport millions of tonnes of commodities across Australia, connecting industries to markets both local and international.

Through a competitive tender, Aurizon sought Brennan’s help with a revamp of its end-user support and IT Platform support services, as well as a long-term managed services partner. Brennan reportedly beatout several other global IT outsourcing for the contract, which was awarded earlier in 2020.

In response to the deal win, Brennan IT said it built up a team of 40 from existing and newly hired staff as a dedicated Aurizon support base. COVID-19 had a considerable impact on recruitment and ongoing support surrounding the Aurizon deal. When building its Aurizon-focused team Brennan said it received more than 4000 applicants and conducted about 200 interviews, most of them virtual.

The impact of the coronavirus was also felt during the planning stages of delivering support and managed services to Aurizon, as plans to have onsite, face-to-face shadowing, collaboration and workshops had to be adapted to suit remote working.

Despite the challenges of Covid and the significant migration, Brennan reported all services were delivered on time.

Brennan IT managing director Dave Stevens said an alignment in ethos between it and its customer organisation yielded great success.

“We’re thrilled with the outcome of this initial phase and are very excited about our ongoing partnership. We provide a wide range of managed services and support to Aurizon’s users and have formed a trusted working partnership that is set to last well into the future,” Stevens said.



“This partnership comes off the back of several large enterprise wins for us, with clients such as HammondCare; Ingham’s; Wellways; Mycar; Audi VW and McDonald’s, and further illustrates what the enterprise market has been telling us. They want an MSP that is nimble, flexible and can provide great service at scale. It is clear they are looking for change and we are perfectly positioned to help.”

Brennan is now looking to enhance Aurizon’s capabilities and will soon have people on-site at Aurizon offices in Brisbane as well as other regional locations.