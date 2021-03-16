Brennan IT wins long-term contract with HammondCare

Brennan IT has signed a multi-year managed services agreement with health and aged care provider HammondCare, building on the relationship it established in 2020.

It is providing a support service, allowing HammondCare’s support staff to move to 24/7 after business growth resulted in greater demands on its in-house IT support and helpdesk teams.

Brennan’s portal, built on ServiceNow, underpins the solution and there is an added layer of business intelligence that allows for reporting, analytics, and insights into support ticket data, to assist with decision-making and resourcing.

The solution was delivered and implemented almost 100 percent remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, according to a statement from Brennan, was on budget and ahead of schedule.

The Brennan team took HammondCare through a series of workshops to understand the challenges and create a support model to meet the needs of the business and its staff.

“Although the transition happened in the background, the results were almost immediate, with anecdotal comments coming in from all parts of the business, remarking on how fast and helpful the help desk had become, literally overnight” said HammondCare chief information officer Jose A. Perez.

HammondCare has more than 4,500 staff and 1,100 volunteers who provide care to over 28,000 people across 60 locations.

Brennan IT sales and marketing director Nick Sone said, “Some businesses can struggle to define their core mission but HammondCare are very clear about their role in the aged care industry, their commitment to innovation and the role they want technology to play in that process. It made it very easy for us to partner with them, align to their innovation agenda and become a part of their high-performance team.

“We’re very proud of how quickly we were able to lift the service levels right across the organisation and give HammondCare the platform to continue to pursue innovation. We’re very much looking forward to working with them on their technology journey.”