Brisbane-based Intalock named Varonis' first Australian certified delivery partner

Data security and analytics vendor Varonis has named Brisbane-based Intalock as its first Varonis Certified Delivery Partner (VCDP) in the Australia and New Zealand region.

Intalock joins 60 other certified delivery partners globally, with the certification recognising a partner’s strong commitment and end-to-end capabilities in supporting customers to protect their critical and sensitive information.

The partnership aims to assist organisations in healthcare, retail and finance in protecting their sensitive data, while boosting threat detection capabilities and achieving compliance with evolving regulations.

Intalock will also be able to exclusively deliver the full range of Varonis services in ANZ, from consulting through to managed services, thereby improving engagement for their existing and new customers.

“We are excited to be leading the way in ANZ, as Varonis’ first Certified Delivery Partner in the region,” Intalock chief executive Julian Haber said.

“This certification demonstrates to customers that Intalock has the deepest understanding of Varonis’ solutions in the ANZ market. We believe Varonis is a leader in data security and analytics solutions, providing exceptional value to clients.

“Together, we look forward to building upon this strong relationship over the coming years and delivering customers the highest quality service and support possible.”

Intalock has been a Varonis partner since 2019 but has worked together since 2018 in a project assisting a number of financial services and insurance organisations to prepare for the release of new prudential standards at the time.

Varonis ANZ country manager Adam Gordon said, “Our channel partners play a critical role in our go-to-market strategy and in the success of the company.”

“Becoming ANZ’s first Certified Delivery Partner is an outstanding achievement for Intalock, marked by the hard work and dedication of its expert security teams. We are very proud to partner with them as they continue to be recognised as one of Australia’s leading providers of cybersecurity solutions.”