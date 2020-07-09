Brisbane-based Max Kelsen scores AWS machine learning competency

Brisbane-based AI consultancy Max Kelsen has become the third company in Australia to achieve AWS machine learning competency.

This designation recognises Max Kelsen’s ability to deliver ML solutions in production on AWS, enabling customers to generate business value and increase competitive advantage.

The company said the competency had enhanced its “ability to deploy industry relevant, in-production solutions for customers globally, across a wide range of industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, travel, and the public sector”.

“Achieving AWS ML Competency status demonstrates to our customers that Max Kelsen has validated expertise in ML experience on AWS,” Max Kelsen CEO Nick Therkelsen-Terry said.

AWS ANZ channel chief Davinia Simon said ML was an “incredibly exciting area of emerging technology, and we are thrilled to see our APN Partners like Max Kelsen specialising in this technology to support their customers.”

As a result of the certification, Max Kelsen has launched an “ML as a Service (MLaaS)” as a joint investment approach with customers, where both parties collaborate to build solutions.

The company said that once developed, these solutions will be delivered via a consumption-based pricing model, with defined outcomes.

Along with AWS, Max Klesen also counts Google Cloud and IBM’s quantum computing business amongst its partners. Its major clients include Dominos Pizza, CUA, QUT and EB Games.

The company also recently contributed to a project to trial automated case management tools at Shine Lawyers.