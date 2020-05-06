Brisbane ISV Canopy Tools acquires Melbourne-based Adams Consulting

Australian software developer and IT services provider Canopy Tools Group has acquired Melbourne-based consulting firm Adams Consulting Group (ACG).

ACG joins cloud services provider CT4 and internet of things software developer Canopy Tools under the Canopy Tools Group umbrella.

Founded in 2003, ACG offers managed IT services, cloud and consulting services. Some of its partners include Microsoft, APC by Schneider Electric, HP Inc., Cisco, Symantec and Juniper Networks.

Canopy customer success manager Tegan DeClark said, “Our ambition is to be a leading private cloud & IoT software provider in Australia and we are pleased to welcome the ACG team onboard for this exciting journey.”

“Combined with our investment and growth in our IoT software products, the acquisition of ACG puts us in a strong position to build lasting partnerships with our clients and to deliver quality, integrated services and software products to the market,” she added.

Canopy aims to build long-term client partnerships with the acquisition, while also looking to continue acquiring “strategic companies with complementary missions”.

Canopy Tools Group was founded in 2019 as the holding company for both CT4 and Canopy Tools, which itself was formed under CT4 to develop the Canopy Manage IoT and IT asset management platform.