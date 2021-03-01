Brisbane ISV E7 Pty Ltd acquired by US engineering software vendor Bentley Systems

Engineering software vendor Bentley Systems has acquired Brisbane-based E7 Pty Ltd, a specialist of field-based construction delivery software for heavy civil construction.

The acquisition bolsters Bentley’s project delivery solution by adding a new capability to help civil contractors meet the schedule and budget requirements of infrastructure investment programs.

Formerly known as Envision, E7 is the developer of software that helps customers improve their resource utilisation and field productivity by transforming manual, field-based tasks into digital workflows.

Bentley specialises in infrastructure engineering software to help manage the design, construction and operations of public infrastructure, including modelling and simulation software, project delivery, asset and network performance and more. The company engages channel partners as part of its go-to-market, including nine with presences in Australia.

E7’s functionality will extend Bentley’s SYNCHRO construction modelling, project management and reporting, task management, voice-based field data capture, and automation capabilities.

“Visibility into field resource utilisation is key to project profitability,” Bentley Systems vice president of project delivery Dustin Parkman said.

“The addition of E7 to Bentley’s SYNCHRO digital construction delivery solution complements our industry-leading 4D construction modelling with field-based resource management tools that are essential for heavy civil contractors. This new combination makes possible a truly comprehensive digital construction delivery solution for heavy civil contractors everywhere.”

E7 chief executive Hugh Hofmeister and CTO Adrian Smith will both join Bentley as director of product management and director of product development, respectively.

Hofmeister said on the acquisition, “After more than 10 years of working, first as Envision and then as E7, to develop the leading field-based construction delivery solution for Australian and now global projects, Adrian and I and our colleagues are excited to be joining Bentley.”

“There is already great alignment between E7 and Bentley’s SYNCHRO team. Our shared vision will accelerate the adoption of 4D construction digital twins that will significantly benefit our users in driving more profitable and predictable project outcomes.”