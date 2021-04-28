Brisbane IT consultancy Integral acquires The OTM Company

Brisbane-based IT consultancy Integral Technology Solutions has acquired digital services agency The OTM Company for an undisclosed sum.

OTM said the two companies aimed to create an alternative to the traditional brand or digital agency model and the ICT or technology services provider model, covering customer needs across brand, customer, digital and ICT.

OTM will also remain as a standalone brand with clients continuing to work with the team without disruption. Its team will co-locate with Integral’s staff at its Brisbane office.

“We believe the acquisition uniquely positions Integral and OTM in the market as one of a very small number of companies that can execute a digital or brand transformation where the customer is front and centre," Integral founder and chief executive Cameron Tuesley said.

The two companies have had history working together delivering digital experience projects for joint clients, including Stadiums Queensland, Churches of Christ Queensland, Griffith University, NTI, and the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources.

Speaking on the acquisition, OTM founder and managing director Amy Ward said, “Our clients want to work with a creative and digital partner who they can trust. A partner who doesn’t just do as it is asked, but who offers the best advice, delivers end-to-end creative, digital and technical solutions, and who puts its customers’ strategic business goals first.”

“With Integral's deep technical and data capability and OTM's strategic and creative brand capability, we can offer the full spectrum of services our clients really crave: creative, reliable and adaptable solutions across the entire customer journey.

“Now, with a single partner, our clients can get the compelling brand, marketing and digital front-end experiences they need to engage their customers plus the robust back-end technology solutions to make those brand promises a reality. This is so important in today's connected and ever-changing digital world.”