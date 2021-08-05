Brisbane Microsoft partner Adopt & Embrace acquired by Rapid Circle

Brisbane Microsoft partner Adopt & Embrace acquired by Rapid Circle
Andrew Fix and Stewart Bairstow (Rapid Circle)

The Australian business of Netherlands-headquartered Microsoft partner Rapid Circle has acquired Brisbane-based Adopt & Embrace for an undisclosed sum.

This is Rapid Circle’s second local acquisition since March this year, when it acquired Brisbane-based managed services provider Insync Technology.

Rapid Circle said Adopt & Embrace will continue to operate under the current brand as its adoption and change management business unit.

Rapid Circle Australian chief executive Stewart Bairstow said the acquisition presents an exciting opportunity for the company as a Microsoft partner to break the mould of traditional technology-focused organisations.

“Adopt & Embrace don’t actually deploy the technology, they specifically focus on the human aspects of technology change, adoption, and business improvement,” Bairstow said.

“This is something we have always done but Adopt & Embrace take it to the next level.”

Founded in 2015, Adopt & Embrace has scored a number of partner awards for its change management work for Australian customers, including a digital transformation project for insurer Youi, and the delivery of Australia’s first large scale virtual creditors meeting as part of Deloitte’s administration of Virgin Australia.

As part of the deal, Rapid Circle will also deploy 10 Adopt & Embrace staff to its existing change management practice across Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and New Zealand. Founder Paul Woods will remain part of Adopt & Embrace to “drive thought leadership and growth”.

Woods said, “Becoming part of Rapid Circle helps us accelerate our ambition to make an impact on a global scale.”

“Along with the team, I am excited about the opportunities this opens up to grow together with Rapid Circle, and to unlock even more value for our shared customers.”

Bairstow added, “Rapid Circle is on a mission to help customers unlock the full potential of the cloud and embed the right mindset, skillset and toolset to thrive in the rapid circle of change.”

“We are very excited to welcome Adopt & Embrace to significantly enhance our efforts to help customers improve their digital dexterity and amplify impact.”

