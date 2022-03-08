Brisbane MSP Integral creates board of directors, names Cathy Ford as inaugural chair

Brisbane-based IT services company Integral has established a board of directors as the firm looks into the next phase of its growth plans.

Leading the new board is seasoned executive Cathy Ford as the inaugural chair, while Integral chief executive Cameron Tuesley and chief marketing officer Amy Ward are the other directors.

“I am delighted to be taking up the role of chair of the board for Integral. I am impressed with Integral’s culture and its long-standing reputation with staff, clients and partners alike as a high-quality business. The company has stable and strong leadership and a depth of talent in key areas of technology, transformation, brand and digital experience,” Ford said.

“The company is at a turning point in its 21-year history, and I am excited by the opportunity to help Integral be recognised as a major player in the market.”

Ford is currently the branch manager for strategy at the Australian Digital Health Agency, where she is leading the development of Australia's next Digital Health Strategy. She is also on the board of trucking services company Barra Pty Ltd.

Ford previously served as the chief information officer at the Queensland University of Technology from 2019 to 2020, and CIO at Metro North Hospital and Health Service (MNHHS) from 2017 to 2019. She was also chief digital officer at eHealth Queensland from 2015 to 2017.

Other previous stints include Queensland Health, Brisbane City Council, Data#3, McCormack Rankin Cagney and SMS Management and Technology.

Integral founder and CEO Cameron Tuesley said, “Integral has always been outcome driven and forward thinking. The establishment of the board is a deliberate step in our evolution as a company, and I am pleased to welcome Cathy Ford to the position of chair.

“It is the right time for us to appoint someone of Cathy’s calibre. She brings strong governance, strategy and transformation experience to lead us into the next phase of growth for Integral.”