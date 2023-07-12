Brisbane MSP Truis announces new executives

Brisbane-based managed services provider Truis has made two new appoinements of senior roles, and one promotion, as part of the company’s growth strategy.

Truis appointed Paul Williams as its general manager of sales, where he will lead a team of 18 people.

Williams will be responsible for restructuring the sales function to improve channel alignment and support growth targets.

According to Truis, a key focus of his role will be continuing to build the managed services business in key verticals.

Williams will replace former sales manager, Scott Garvin, who Truis has promoted to lead the company’s public sector team, where he now holds the role of sales director for government and enterprise.

Williams will be reporting the company’s managing director, Norm Jefferies, who said, “Paul deeply understands our market and how we can better align with vendors to deliver more value to our clients."

He has over 26 years of experience in leadership and managerial roles across the technology industry.

He worked at Nutanix for over 3 years from 2019 to 2022 as Australia and New Zealand original equipment manufacturer sales manager, and the channel sales manager for QLD, NT and PNG.

Williams also worked at Cisco for almost a decade from 2007 to 2016 where he held the role of central government account manager for over five years.

Prior to Cisco, he spent over 4 years at Ingram Micro as its QLD state manager.

Truis has also appointed Ian Nearhos as head of strategy and execution, where he will drive business strategy development and lead execution across Truis.

He will also coordinate cross-business visibility, as well as work with business units and initiative owners to provide advice and support around key business improvement and transformation initiatives.

Nearhos moves to Truis from his position at Deloitte where he worked as the lead business advisor for its high growth accelerator.

He has also worked at Australian Industry Group as the business advisor for IT, digital and professional services from 2017 to 2020, and for Data#3 as its enterprise account manager from 2014 to 2017.