Brisbane MSP Truis announces new executives

By on
Brisbane MSP Truis announces new executives
Paul Williams, Truis.

Brisbane-based managed services provider Truis has made two new appoinements of senior roles, and one promotion, as part of the company’s growth strategy.

Truis appointed Paul Williams as its general manager of sales, where he will lead a team of 18 people.

Williams will be responsible for restructuring the sales function to improve channel alignment and support growth targets.

According to Truis, a key focus of his role will be continuing to build the managed services business in key verticals.

Williams will replace former sales manager, Scott Garvin, who Truis has promoted to lead the company’s public sector team, where he now holds the role of sales director for government and enterprise.

Williams will be reporting the company’s managing director, Norm Jefferies, who said, “Paul deeply understands our market and how we can better align with vendors to deliver more value to our clients."

He has over 26 years of experience in leadership and managerial roles across the technology industry.

He worked at Nutanix for over 3 years from 2019 to 2022 as Australia and New Zealand original equipment manufacturer sales manager, and the channel sales manager for QLD, NT and PNG.

Williams also worked at Cisco for almost a decade from 2007 to 2016 where he held the role of central government account manager for over five years.

Prior to Cisco, he spent over 4 years at Ingram Micro as its QLD state manager.

Truis has also appointed Ian Nearhos as head of strategy and execution, where he will drive business strategy development and lead execution across Truis.

He will also coordinate cross-business visibility, as well as work with business units and initiative owners to provide advice and support around key business improvement and transformation initiatives.

Nearhos moves to Truis from his position at Deloitte where he worked as the lead business advisor for its high growth accelerator.

He has also worked at Australian Industry Group as the business advisor for IT, digital and professional services from 2017 to 2020, and for Data#3 as its enterprise account manager from 2014 to 2017.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ian nearhos paul williams scott garvin services truis

Partner Content

Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Ventia comes under cyber attack

Ventia comes under cyber attack
PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal

PwC Australia drags Google into tax leak scandal
Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge

Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge
Lenovo names Silke Barlow to lead Australia

Lenovo names Silke Barlow to lead Australia

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?