Brisbane MSP Wyntec acquires security training provider Layer 8 Security

By on
Brisbane MSP Wyntec acquires security training provider Layer 8 Security

Brisbane-based managed services provider Wyntec has acquired Australian cybersecurity awareness training provider Layer 8 Security for an undisclosed sum.

Wyntec said the acquisition would bolster its cybersecurity offering, aiming to create a one-stop shop for clients, bringing together cyber security governance, risk and training services.

The acquisition also shifts Wyntec’s focus towards more cybersecurity implementations, specifically within the Microsoft stack, with Layer 8 Security focusing on the awareness training, cyber escape rooms and risk and compliance solutions.

“I am very excited to have the Wyntec and Layer 8 teams working together in delivering outcomes for our clients,” Wyntec chief executive Tom Freer said.

“We aim to improve our clients’ confidence in meeting their cyber security and compliance requirements. Layer 8’s services are a natural extension of Wyntec and add great value to what we already do.”

The two companies have an existing relationship before the acquisition dating back to 2019, with Wyntec reselling Layer 8 Security’s offerings to clients.

Founded in 2010, Wyntec specialises in cyber security, cloud computing, IT operations, and digital transformation solutions. The company primarily partners with Microsoft, offering Azure, 365, Teams Calling, Power Platform, PowerBI and more.

Layer 8 Security was founded in 2011, offering cybersecurity awareness training as a managed service and security-specific learning management systems. The service involves testing, measuring and auditing staff knowledge, culture and attitudes towards cybersecurity.

Layer 8 Security managing director Jesse De Haan said, “Cyber security is no longer IT’s responsibility. In today’s world, it is everyone’s responsibility.”

“People represent a larger threat to your organisation than technology does. We cannot mute, turn off or patch humans. Just because a person has awareness or knowledge, does not mean they will behave correctly or do as the company policy states.”

Last year, Layer 8 Security appointed Brisbane-based Uptime Systems as its distributor, its second after appointing EMT Distribution the previous year.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
emt distribution jesse de haan layer 8 security security services tom freer uptime systems wyntec

Partner Content

Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Why AWS partners buddy up with Ingram Micro
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
Coates' new asset management system boosts work site efficiency
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
How the channel can capitalise on the rise of edge computing
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
Service SA and Service Tas select Knosys knowledge management solution
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners
What a "once-in-a-lifetime" workplace rethink means for channel partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Dell moves head office to Chatswood

Dell moves head office to Chatswood
What employees look for in a tech job

What employees look for in a tech job
Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud

Better together: Veeam on AWS speeds Australian business through the cloud
Acer ANZ boss Darren Simmons departs

Acer ANZ boss Darren Simmons departs

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?