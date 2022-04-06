Brisbane MSP Wyntec acquires security training provider Layer 8 Security

Brisbane-based managed services provider Wyntec has acquired Australian cybersecurity awareness training provider Layer 8 Security for an undisclosed sum.

Wyntec said the acquisition would bolster its cybersecurity offering, aiming to create a one-stop shop for clients, bringing together cyber security governance, risk and training services.

The acquisition also shifts Wyntec’s focus towards more cybersecurity implementations, specifically within the Microsoft stack, with Layer 8 Security focusing on the awareness training, cyber escape rooms and risk and compliance solutions.

“I am very excited to have the Wyntec and Layer 8 teams working together in delivering outcomes for our clients,” Wyntec chief executive Tom Freer said.

“We aim to improve our clients’ confidence in meeting their cyber security and compliance requirements. Layer 8’s services are a natural extension of Wyntec and add great value to what we already do.”

The two companies have an existing relationship before the acquisition dating back to 2019, with Wyntec reselling Layer 8 Security’s offerings to clients.

Founded in 2010, Wyntec specialises in cyber security, cloud computing, IT operations, and digital transformation solutions. The company primarily partners with Microsoft, offering Azure, 365, Teams Calling, Power Platform, PowerBI and more.

Layer 8 Security was founded in 2011, offering cybersecurity awareness training as a managed service and security-specific learning management systems. The service involves testing, measuring and auditing staff knowledge, culture and attitudes towards cybersecurity.

Layer 8 Security managing director Jesse De Haan said, “Cyber security is no longer IT’s responsibility. In today’s world, it is everyone’s responsibility.”

“People represent a larger threat to your organisation than technology does. We cannot mute, turn off or patch humans. Just because a person has awareness or knowledge, does not mean they will behave correctly or do as the company policy states.”

Last year, Layer 8 Security appointed Brisbane-based Uptime Systems as its distributor, its second after appointing EMT Distribution the previous year.