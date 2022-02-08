Brisbane software developer Patient Zero appoints new COO

Brisbane-based software developer Patient Zero has promoted principal consultant Brendan Homann to be its new chief operating officer as the company sets its sights on expanding its managed services play.

The appointment comes after the company launched a new managed services offering to support its applications and hired a Sydney-based development team.

Homann spent over six years at the company as a principal consultant before being promoted to head of operations and will be charged with leading the developer’s expansion.

Patient Zero boss Paul Briggs said that Homann’s capabilities as a product owner and

consultant meant he was the perfect fit to scale the business.

“Brendan’s role is essential to ensuring we are able to effectively bridge the gap between

sales and delivery, and maintain our ability to execute with exceptional results as we scale,”

he said in a statement.

“Key to this will be his ability to sustainably scale our Way of Working, ensuring that we

continue to empower our people to innovate and deliver exceptional work for our customers.

“Brendan is ideally positioned to help us sustainably accelerate our growth to Sydney and

beyond.”

Commenting on the promotion, Homann said he was looking forward to expanding the diverse range of industries and technologies services, building stronger relationships with partners and growing the managed services side of the business.

“Since we established the business around teams-as-a-service, we’ve delivered hundreds of

full stack cloud native applications, enabling everything from patient engagement platforms

to waste management solutions and insurance technology,” Homann said in the same statement.

“Through leveraging Site Reliability Engineering principles and automation, our

whole-of-lifecycle managed services approach is able to proactively address 60 per cent of

issues before they affect a customer, focusing on maintaining applications - not patching

bugs as they appear.

“We’ve recently signed a number of managed services clients, both for existing applications

they own and new applications we’ve built, who are excited by our unique approach to

supporting their applications, and the incredible team at PZ available to support them.”

The company has also made a number of internal promotions, including the

appointment of Demelza Green as its first principal experience manager and the

promotion of Josh McCure and Emilien Perico as developer custodians.

Brigs said the newly created role of principal experience manager would help the company deliver an “exceptional employee, customer and end user experience”.

Homann added that developer custodians were valuable sounding boards for the company’s development teams and that “they play a supportive role in daily delivery life, ensuring that we deliver working software to clients, every time”.

“Despite the constant challenges that COVID-19 has thrown us, we’re proud to be setting the stage for an exciting year of growth.”